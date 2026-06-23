Oman's sultan discusses US-Iran talks with Iran's chief negotiator Sultan Haitham bin Tariq voices support for negotiations toward peaceful settlement, including safe navigation through Strait of Hormuz

Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq discussed developments in US-Iran negotiations Tuesday with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to Oman's Foreign Ministry.

The meeting took place at Al Baraka Palace, where the sultan was briefed by the Iranian delegation on the various tracks of the negotiations.

Sultan Haitham expressed support for the talks and wished them "success in reaching a peaceful and final settlement of all outstanding issues," according to the ministry. The issues under discussion include the resumption and safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear file and other related challenges.

Qalibaf and Araghchi, senior Iranian negotiators, arrived in Oman the previous day to discuss management of the strategic waterway.

On Sunday, Qatar and Pakistan released a joint statement following the conclusion of US-Iran talks at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland, saying the parties had agreed to establish a "de-confliction cell" involving the US, Iran and Lebanon — facilitated by the two mediators — to ensure adherence to the cessation of military operations in Lebanon under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

The US and Iran remotely signed the memorandum of understanding last week, launching a 60-day negotiating window to resolve disputes, including the fate of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, its nuclear program and other unresolved issues.

The 14-point document calls for an immediate and permanent end to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, the removal of the US naval blockade on Iran, and safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.