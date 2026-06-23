Jerusalem's Catholic, Greek Orthodox patriarchs visit Gaza with ‘message of hope’ amid humanitarian crisis Church leaders begin 2-day visit to meet clergy, Christian families, and Palestinians affected by Israel’s genocide

The top clerics in Jerusalem of both the Catholic Church and the Greek Orthodox Christian Church on Monday visited the Baptist Hospital and Al-Azhar University in Gaza as part of a two-day pastoral mission meant to support Palestinians facing dire humanitarian conditions caused by Israel’s genocidal war.

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III and Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa arrived in Gaza accompanied by humanitarian and health officials as well as representatives of international relief organizations.

The delegation included Joseph D. Blotz, grand hospitaller of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, alongside representatives from the humanitarian group Malteser International.

Pizzaballa toured the Baptist Hospital in eastern Gaza City, inspecting its departments and reviewing conditions facing patients and displaced civilians sheltering there.

The visit also included Al-Azhar University and St. John Eye Hospital as part of efforts to assess conditions at educational and medical institutions across the enclave.

In a statement, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said the visit reflects the churches’ “pastoral responsibility” toward Gaza’s residents amid “grave humanitarian suffering, fear, loss and uncertainty.”

The patriarchate said the presence of the two church leaders carries “the prayer of Jerusalem to Gaza’s wounded faithful and to all who suffer” in a message of consolation, mercy, and solidarity.

The two patriarchs are expected to meet clergy members, religious communities, Christian families, and Palestinians affected by the humanitarian crisis to provide spiritual support and renewed hope.

Message of 'optimism and hope' despite what 'Gaza is enduring'

The participation of the Order of Malta and Malteser International delegation also reflects ongoing humanitarian efforts focused on healthcare, relief assistance, and preserving human dignity in Gaza, according to the patriarchate.

George Antoine, director of operations for the Latin Patriarchate in Gaza, told Anadolu that the visit reflects the church’s concern for Gaza residents and the patriarchs’ determination to closely assess people’s suffering and living conditions.

“The visit carries meanings of optimism and hope despite the situation Gaza is enduring because of the war,” Antoine said, describing it as “a message of love, peace and hope.”

He called on the international community to support those efforts and help Palestinians obtain their legitimate rights.

Antoine said the visit will last two days and conclude Tuesday afternoon.

Before the outbreak of Israel’s genocidal war, Gaza’s Christian population was estimated at around 1,000 people out of the enclave’s 2.4 million residents. Only several hundred remain today.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 1,021 Palestinians have been killed and 3,249 others injured in near-daily Israeli attacks in violation of the ceasefire in place since Oct. 10, 2025.

The ceasefire followed more than two years of a genocidal war that killed over 72,000 Palestinians, wounded more than 173,000, and devastated about 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref