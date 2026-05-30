Maritime Security Center calls on 'all seafarers, fishermen, and vessels to exercise utmost caution while navigating'

Oman detects suspected naval mine in Hormuz Strait Maritime Security Center calls on 'all seafarers, fishermen, and vessels to exercise utmost caution while navigating'

Oman's Maritime Security Center on Saturday said that it detected a naval mine west of the inshore traffic zone in the Strait of Hormuz within Omani territorial waters.

In a post on the US social media company X, the center called on "all seafarers, fishermen, and vessels to exercise the utmost caution while navigating, to stay away from any suspicious objects, and to report them immediately to the relevant authorities."

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation and was later extended by US President Donald Trump indefinitely.

