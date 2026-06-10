Lebanese army chief, Pakistani counterpart discuss regional developments, defense cooperation

Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Rodolphe Haykal and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir discussed regional developments, defense cooperation and security-related issues during Haykal’s three-day visit to Pakistan, the Lebanese army said Wednesday.

A statement said Haykal’s visit came at the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart and began with an official reception ceremony at the General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army, featuring a joint honor guard from the country’s land, naval and air forces.

The statement said the two military chiefs “discussed developments in the region and issues of mutual interest, particularly security and defense matters.”

Munir stressed the importance of the historic ties between Pakistan and Lebanon, while Haykal praised the professionalism of the Pakistani army, its role in promoting regional security and stability, and contributions to international peacekeeping efforts.

The statement added that a broader meeting was held with senior officers from both sides to review ways of strengthening cooperation between the two armies, particularly in the field of training, and to discuss mechanisms for supporting the Lebanese army amid current challenges.

Haykal also visited several Pakistani defense companies and military manufacturing facilities, where he was briefed on defense innovation technologies and military industrial capabilities, and discussed areas of mutual interest and opportunities for future cooperation.

The visit comes as Israel continues its aggression on Lebanon despite a fragile ceasefire that took effect April 17 and was later extended under US sponsorship until early July.

Since March 2, Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive in Lebanon linked to the regional conflict involving Iran. The campaign has killed 3,696 victims and injured 11,413 as of Wednesday, while displacing more than 1 million, according to official figures.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul