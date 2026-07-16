Kuwait responds to 'hostile' drones as Bahrain activates air raid sirens after intercepting multiple aerial attacks

Kuwait, Bahrain intercept Iranian aerial attacks amid regional escalation Kuwait responds to 'hostile' drones as Bahrain activates air raid sirens after intercepting multiple aerial attacks

Kuwait and Bahrain said Thursday that their air defense systems intercepted Iranian aerial attacks as regional tensions continued to escalate.

The Kuwaiti army said its air defense systems were responding to "hostile" drones following an Iranian attack.

It said explosions heard across parts of the country were caused by air defense systems intercepting the incoming drones and urged the public to follow safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

Separately, the Bahrain Defense Force said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks.

The Bahraini Interior Ministry said air raid sirens had been activated and urged residents to head to the nearest safe place.

The developments came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.