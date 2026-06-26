Airstrikes hit outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa as US-mediated negotiations between Lebanon and Israel continue in Washington

Israeli warplanes strike Lebanon despite Washington talks Airstrikes hit outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa as US-mediated negotiations between Lebanon and Israel continue in Washington

Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike on the outskirts of a southern Lebanese town on Friday despite US-hosted negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Washington, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported.

The strike occurred at around 7.30 am local time and was carried out in two waves, targeting the outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, according to the news agency.

No casualties or damage were immediately reported.

The latest developments came as the US State Department announced Friday that the fifth round of the negotiations in Washington has been extended by another day, after the talks had originally been scheduled to conclude on Thursday.

The State Department said the fifth round, which began earlier this week, would resume Friday morning following the extension.

On June 18, US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed a memorandum of understanding. The agreement includes a provision calling for the immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 4,100 people and injured over 12,000 others since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.