Incident occurs in southern Lebanese town of Beir Yahoun, according to Israeli daily Ynet

Armed man injures 4 Israeli troops in Lebanon clash: Israeli army Incident occurs in southern Lebanese town of Beir Yahoun, according to Israeli daily Ynet

An armed man injured four Israeli troops in southern Lebanon on Thursday, according to the Israeli army on Friday.

In a statement, the military said an officer was moderately wounded, while another officer and two soldiers sustained light injuries during the incident "as a result of a close-quarters encounter" in southern Lebanon.

The injured were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment and their families were notified, it said.

The Israeli daily Ynet reported that the incident took place in the southern Lebanese town of Beit Yahoun.

Citing an Israeli army spokesperson, the daily reported that a gunman threw a grenade at Israeli forces before being killed.

Israeli officials continue to insist on maintaining control over occupied areas in southern Lebanon despite a recent US-Iran understanding, which includes commitments related to respecting Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. During its latest offensive, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.



Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 4,100 people, wounded over 12,000 others and displaced more than 1 million people since March 2, 2026, according to official Lebanese figures.