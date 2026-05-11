Israeli premier's corruption hearing cut short over 'security schedule'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's scheduled testimony in his corruption trial on Monday was shortened at his request, citing a “security schedule," according to Israeli media.

"The hearing will end at 12:45 p.m. (0945GMT)," the daily Yedioth Ahronoth said, adding that Netanyahu is anticipated to convene "a security discussion at noon."

Monday's hearing marked Netanyahu’s 85th appearance before the court in his ongoing trial on corruption charges.

The cases center on allegations that the Israeli premier received valuable gifts from wealthy businessmen in exchange for favors, sought favorable media coverage from a newspaper publisher and granted regulatory benefits to a telecommunications executive in return for positive coverage on a news website.

In addition to the domestic corruption trial, Netanyahu has been wanted since 2024 by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army has killed more than 72,000 people and injured over 172,000 others in a brutal offensive since October 2023.