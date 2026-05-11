3 Israeli soldiers injured by explosive drone in southern Lebanon Injuries reported as Israel continues attacks in Lebanon despite ceasefire

Three Israeli soldiers were slightly wounded by an explosive drone in southern Lebanon, Israeli Channel 12 reported on Monday.

They were taken to a hospital to receive treatment, the outlet said.

The development came as the Israeli army continued daily strikes in Lebanon and fire exchanges with Hezbollah despite a ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and extended until May 17.

Lebanese media said at least four people were killed and eight others injured in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon on Monday.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 2,846 people, injured 8,693 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the latest official figures.