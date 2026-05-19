Data shows 2,420 sexual assault complaints filed in 2025, up by about 350 cases from previous year

Israeli army records sharp rise in sexual assault complaints in 2025: Report Data shows 2,420 sexual assault complaints filed in 2025, up by about 350 cases from previous year

The Israeli army received 2,420 complaints related to sexual assaults and harassment within its ranks during 2025, marking a significant increase from the previous year, according to data presented to the Knesset on Tuesday.

Israel’s Channel 12 said the figures were presented during a meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, which discussed the military’s handling of sexual harassment cases.

According to the data, the army’s Yahalom unit received 2,420 reports of sexual assaults within the military during 2025.

More than 700 complaints ended only with what were described as “command meetings,” while 42 indictments were filed against suspects and 21 others were subjected only to disciplinary measures, according to the figures.

The military also barred 60 civilian contractors from entering army bases, Channel 12 reported.

The outlet said the Israeli military “acknowledged an increase in the number of complaints submitted” over sexual misconduct.

“The data I received is extremely worrying, especially in light of the significant increase in complaints related to sexual harassment,” said Knesset member Merav Ben-Ari from the opposition Yesh Atid party, who initiated the parliamentary discussion.

“The Israeli army must use all available means to reduce this phenomenon, prevent it as much as possible, and support victims throughout their military service,” she added.

According to the data, the number of complaints filed during 2025 increased by about 350 compared with 2024.

The report said only 10% of the cases were handled through criminal proceedings conducted by the Interior Ministry and police.

A total of 234 complaints were transferred to the Interior Ministry and police, resulting in 42 indictments against suspects, while 48 complainants later withdrew their complaints, according to Channel 12.

The channel added that 59% of cases were handled through administrative channels, including “disciplinary procedures, reprimands, and dismissals.”

It said 5% of the cases were referred to an unspecified “external body.”

Another 22% of incidents were classified as “unresolved,” while 4% were not processed because of unspecified “external circumstances.”

Regarding investigations, Channel 12 said, “20% of incidents ended with disciplinary measures, 42% were handled through warnings or administrative reprimands, 23% resulted in dismissal from positions, and 13% led to procedural reforms. In 2% of incidents, investigations concluded that “no sexual harassment had occurred.”

Despite the increase in complaints during 2025, the Israeli military expressed “pride” in the measures implemented over the past year, presenting technological tools, improvements to reporting and complaint systems, and easier access to those mechanisms, according to the channel.

According to military data cited by the Knesset website, reports of sexual assaults within the Israeli army have steadily risen over the years, from 668 complaints in 2014 to 2,092 complaints in 2024.

The way Israel handles sexual harassment and assault complaints inside the army has drawn criticism within the country, particularly because of the relatively low number of indictments compared with the total number of complaints filed.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul