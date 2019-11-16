Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
World, Middle East

Iraq closes border crossings with protest-hit Iran

Iraq says Shalamcheh, al-Shib crossings were shut upon Iranian request

Ibrahim Salih   | 16.11.2019
Iraq closes border crossings with protest-hit Iran

BAGHDAD

Iraq closed two border crossings with Iran to travellers amid protests in the Islamic Republic, the Iraqi Border Ports Commission said on Saturday.   

In a statement, the commission said the Shalamcheh and al-Shib crossings are still open to the movement of goods and trade.  

"The movement of travellers from Iraq to Iran has totally stopped," it said, adding that the terminals have been shut upon a request from Iranian authorities.  

Protests broke out across Iran since Friday after the government imposed petrol rationing and raised gasoline prices.  

Iraq has also been rocked by anti-government protests since October against high unemployment and deep-seated corruption.

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
ANALYSIS – STRATCOM in context of new social movements
'Deutsch!' New German initiative seems intent on racializing imams
ANALYSIS – Challenges of Syrian Constitutional Committee
Brexit pledges shape UK election campaigns
ANALYSIS - Western media still ignoring PKK attacks

Related news

Iraq closes border crossings with protest-hit Iran

Iraq closes border crossings with protest-hit Iran

One killed in petrol protests in Iran

Mass protests continue in Lebanon despite gov't reforms

After protests, Iraq won't be same as before: Sistani

After protests, Iraq won't be same as before: Sistani
Protester killed in Bolivia supporting ousted president

Protester killed in Bolivia supporting ousted president
2 Iraqis killed in ongoing Baghdad protests

2 Iraqis killed in ongoing Baghdad protests