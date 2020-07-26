Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
Iraq: 2 explosions hit military base in Baghdad

Explosions took place at Al-Saqr military base, says Iraqi press office

Haydar Karaalp   | 26.07.2020
BAGHDAD

Two explosions hit a military base in Baghdad where Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) and police forces are based, the Iraqi press office said on Sunday.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell said in a statement that two different explosions took place at the Al-Saqr military base on the Baghdad-Hillah road.

Intense security measures were taken around the military base in the capital, it added.

Images of the explosion were shared on social media.

The same source later said in another statement that the explosion was caused by “hot air and misstorage of ammunition.”

A security official who demanded anonymity said the explosion occurred at an ammunition depot of police.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar and Erdogan Cagatay Zontur

