'If I were going to resign, I would announce it publicly,’ Masoud Pezeshkian says

Iranian president denies reports of resignation 'If I were going to resign, I would announce it publicly,’ Masoud Pezeshkian says

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian denied on Tuesday reports that he had submitted his resignation amid ongoing military escalation with the US.

“If I were going to resign, I would announce it publicly. I will not resign, and I will continue the struggle,” Pezeshkian said in a televised speech, excerpts of which were published by the official IRNA news agency.

He also denied claims of disagreements with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and the armed forces, stressing that “we are working in full harmony.”

“Everyone knows that if any disagreement arises, the armed forces would stand with Khamenei,” he said.

Iranian opposition media outlets earlier claimed that Pezeshkian had submitted his resignation to Khamenei several times.

Iran has been engaged in a conflict with the US since February when Washington and Israel launched a joint offensive on Tehran. Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes on Gulf nations hosting US assets.

​​​​​​​The US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire in April and subsequently signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. The deal, however, collapsed last month with the two sides exchanging attacks for nearly two weeks before US President Donald Trump abruptly halted the bombardment amid reports of talks to resolve the conflict.