Houthi spokesman says attack targeted ‘sensitive target’ at Najran Airport; no comment yet from Saudi authorities

Yemen’s Houthis claim drone attack on Saudi airport Houthi spokesman says attack targeted ‘sensitive target’ at Najran Airport; no comment yet from Saudi authorities

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed Tuesday that it carried out a drone strike on a “sensitive target” at Najran Airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree alleged on the US social media company X that the attack accurately hit its intended target.

He said the operation was launched in response to what he described as Saudi drone violations of Yemeni airspace over the provinces of Saada and Hajjah.

Saree warned that any future violation of Yemen’s airspace “will not pass without response and punishment.”

​​​​​​​There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities on the claim.