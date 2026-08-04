Israel dropped demand to link border talks to Hezbollah disarmament for first time, senior Lebanese official told Anadolu

Lebanon, Israel hold 7th round of talks as Beirut proposes mechanism to verify Israeli withdrawal Israel dropped demand to link border talks to Hezbollah disarmament for first time, senior Lebanese official told Anadolu

A seventh round of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel began Tuesday in Rome under US sponsorship, with Beirut presenting proposals on a renewed ceasefire, land border demarcation and mechanisms to verify an Israeli withdrawal, according to a senior Lebanese official.

Delegations from both sides are taking part in the talks to discuss files related to the implementation of a US-mediated framework agreement signed in June between Beirut and Tel Aviv, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said.

“Beirut placed renewal of the ceasefire at the top of its agenda, alongside land border demarcation and establishing a mechanism to verify Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon,” the Lebanese official told Anadolu.

He said Lebanon proposed large “pilot zones” for an Israeli withdrawal, including the southern cities of Bint Jbeil and Khiam, as discussions moved into technical and implementation details.

The official said the two sides are also discussing the designation of a third party – other than the United States – to verify the Israeli withdrawal and oversee the handover of the areas to the Lebanese army.

“The Israeli delegation, for the first time, dropped its previous demand that Hezbollah be disarmed before discussions on the land border could proceed,” he said. “Instead, the talks are now focused on restoring the internationally demarcated border established in 1923.”

The official linked the shift to the participation of an international legal expert in the negotiations.

Rome previously hosted a sixth round of talks on June 14, following five rounds in Washington that culminated in the signing of a US-mediated framework agreement on June 26.

The agreement provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army in those areas and the disarmament of armed groups, referring to Hezbollah.

The latest talks come as tensions persist along Lebanon’s southern border, with Israel continuing land-clearing, demolition and large-scale explosive operations targeting homes and infrastructure in several southern towns despite the framework agreement.

​​​​​​​Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 4,333 people and injured 12,236 others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. Israel has continued its military operations despite the US-sponsored framework agreement.