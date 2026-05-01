Araghchi says Pentagon figures understate war spending, alleges far higher costs for US taxpayers

Iranian foreign minister says US ‘lying’ about war cost, claims $100B burden Araghchi says Pentagon figures understate war spending, alleges far higher costs for US taxpayers

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday accused the United States of misrepresenting the cost of the war, saying official figures significantly understate the financial burden.

In a post on the US social media platform X, Araghchi said the Pentagon was “lying” about the cost of the war, noting it has already reached $100 billion.

“Netanyahu’s gamble has directly cost America $100 billion so far, four times what is claimed,” he wrote, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Araghchi said the indirect costs to US taxpayers were “Far higher. Monthly bill for each American household is $500 and rising fast.”

He also criticized US policy toward Israel, writing: “Israel First always means America Last.”

On Wednesday, Pentagon official Jules Hurst, during congressional testimony, said that "Operation Epic Fury" had cost about $25 billion so far.

The US and Israel began strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against US allies in the Gulf and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11–12, but an agreement could not be reached.

US President Donald Trump later unilaterally extended the truce without setting a new time frame, at Pakistan’s request.