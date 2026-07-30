Kuwaiti military says strike caused extensive damage to building in country's north as authorities launched emergency response

Iranian attack kills worker at Chinese company building in Kuwait Kuwaiti military says strike caused extensive damage to building in country's north as authorities launched emergency response

An Iranian attack targeted a building belonging to a Chinese company in northern Kuwait, killing one worker, the Kuwaiti army said Thursday.

Defense Ministry spokesman Saud Al-Atwan said the “Iranian aggression” struck the building, causing extensive material damage.

He said the relevant authorities immediately began taking the necessary measures to respond to the incident in coordination with other agencies.

The Kuwaiti Armed Forces said they would continue carrying out their duties and taking “all necessary measures to protect the nation’s sovereignty and safeguard its security and stability.”