‘The United States’ catalogue of atrocities against the nation of Iran is now complete,’ says Foreign Ministry spokesman

Iran says it will respond to US attacks ‘with firmness’ ‘The United States’ catalogue of atrocities against the nation of Iran is now complete,’ says Foreign Ministry spokesman

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Wednesday that Tehran will respond “with firmness,” following a strike on a residential home in Sirik County which Iran said hosted a wedding ceremony.

In a post on US social media company X, Baqaei said more than 50 men, women and children were killed or injured, calling the attack part of a broader wave of strikes in Minab, Lamerd, Qeshm and other areas.

“The United States’ catalogue of atrocities against the nation of Iran is now complete,” he said.

Baqaei condemned governments and international institutions that have remained silent or attempted to justify the attacks. “Their silence is not neutrality,” he said, warning that those who remain silent “will not be immune to its consequences tomorrow.”

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it had launched attacks against IRGC targets in Iran.

Following that announcement, Iranian media reported that explosions were heard on Qeshm Island and in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Chabahar and Konarak.

Iranian state television reported that Jiroft Airport in Kerman Province had been targeted.

Ahmad Nafisi, the deputy governor of Hormozgan Province, had previously said that at least four people were killed and 50 injured, according to initial assessments, after the US allegedly targeted the wedding ceremony.