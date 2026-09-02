‘U.S. forces struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets including air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications site,’ says US military

CENTCOM says US completed strikes against Iran’s military ‘U.S. forces struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets including air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications site,’ says US military

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Wednesday that American forces completed a wave of strikes against Iranian military targets.

“U.S. forces struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets including air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications site,” CENTCOM said on US social media platform X.

It said the strikes follow “recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members.”

“More than 50,000 U.S. service members are currently operating across the Middle East and remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to continue executing operations directed by the Commander in Chief,” it added

CENTCOM announced earlier that it launched attacks against IRGC targets in Iran.

Following that announcement, Iranian media reported that explosions were heard on Qeshm Island and in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Chabahar and Konarak.

Iranian state television reported that Jiroft Airport in Kerman Province had been targeted.

Ahmad Nafisi, the deputy governor of Hormozgan Province, previously said that at least four people were killed and 50 injured, according to initial assessments, after the US allegedly targeted a wedding ceremony.