General Staff of Kuwaiti Armed Forces says explosions heard caused by air defense systems intercepting drones

Kuwait’s army says air defenses intercept drone attacks General Staff of Kuwaiti Armed Forces says explosions heard caused by air defense systems intercepting drones

Kuwait’s military said Wednesday that its air defense systems are responding to attacks involving hostile drones and missiles, which it attributed to “Iranian aggression.”

The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said in a statement on the US social media platform X that any explosions heard were caused by air defense systems intercepting the drones.

The military urged residents to comply with safety and security guidance issued by the authorities.