Kuwait’s army says air defenses intercept drone attacks

Berk Kutay Gökmen
02 September 2026•Update: 02 September 2026
Kuwait’s military said Wednesday that its air defense systems are responding to attacks involving hostile drones and missiles, which it attributed to “Iranian aggression.”
The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said in a statement on the US social media platform X that any explosions heard were caused by air defense systems intercepting the drones.
The military urged residents to comply with safety and security guidance issued by the authorities.