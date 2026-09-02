Iranian military claims forces targeted radar installations used by US forces at Sheikh Isa Air Base

Iran says army launched drone attack on US base in Bahrain Iranian military claims forces targeted radar installations used by US forces at Sheikh Isa Air Base

Iran's Army said Wednesday that it carried out a drone attack targeting US military facilities at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, describing the operation as retaliation for American aggression against southern Iran, according to state media.

The Army's Public Relations Department said the attack was conducted as part of the "29th phase of Operation Saeeqah," said a statement by Iranian media.

The Iranian military claimed that its forces targeted radar installations and gathering centers used by US forces at the Sheikh Isa Air Base with "massive drone attacks."

Iranian authorities described Sheikh Isa as a key US military facility in the Persian Gulf, saying it is used for the repair and maintenance of helicopters and drone components, and hosts reconnaissance aircraft.