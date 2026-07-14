'We remain steadfast in defending our red lines, particularly regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz,' says Iranian lawmaker

Iran introduces bill to parliament to regulate transit through Hormuz 'We remain steadfast in defending our red lines, particularly regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz,' says Iranian lawmaker

An Iranian lawmaker said Tuesday a new bill was submitted to parliament on the regulation of transit through the Strait of Hormuz amid military escalation with the US over the waterway.

The bill was submitted "last night, coinciding with the downing of US drones," Ebrahim Azizi, head of the parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, wrote on the US social media company X.

"We remain steadfast in defending our red lines, particularly regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

"This is the first step; subsequent measures are forthcoming," Aziz warned.

His remarks came amid an exchange of attacks between Iran and the US over the Strait of Hormuz in recent days.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding last month that included a ceasefire to pave the way for reaching a lasting peace agreement.

Last week, however, US President Donald Trump declared the memorandum “over.”