Attacks come amid heightened tensions between US and Iran over Strait of Hormuz

Oman says 6 seafarers injured, 3 missing after attacks on 3 tankers Attacks come amid heightened tensions between US and Iran over Strait of Hormuz

Oman said Tuesday that three tankers were targeted in separate incidents off the coasts of Musandam and South Al Sharqiyah governorates, leaving six crew members injured and three others missing.

In a series of statements, the Maritime Security Center said one tanker was struck about 40 nautical miles off the coast of South Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

Its 23-member crew was evacuated by nearby maritime vessels, and all crew members were reported to be in good health, the center said.

A second tanker, which flies the Liberian flag, was targeted about 8.5 nautical miles off the coast of Musandam Governorate.

The center said the vessel's 21-member crew was evacuated, including six people who sustained injuries.

It did not identify the owners of the first two tankers.

In a later statement, the center said oil tanker Al Bahyah, owned by a UAE-based company, was targeted about 9.1 nautical miles off the coast of Musandam Governorate.

A vessel from the Oman's Royal Navy was monitoring the situation, while 18 crew members had been evacuated by nearby maritime vessels, it added.

The center said three crew members remain missing.

The center did not identify the party behind the attacks or the type of weapons used.

The incidents come amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.