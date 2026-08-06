Pacific foreign ministers to gather in Fiji ahead of leaders' meeting Foreign ministers from 18 member states to discuss peace, security, climate change and economic development

Foreign ministers from the 18 member countries and territories of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) are gathering in Fiji this week to discuss regional priorities including peace and security, climate change and economic development ahead of an annual leaders' meeting in Palau.

The meeting of the top diplomats is scheduled to take place on Friday

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who is attending, said in a statement that the gathering comes at a time of global uncertainty and underscored the importance of regional cooperation.

"At a time of global uncertainty, it is more important than ever that Pacific countries work together to advance our shared interests, uphold Pacific priorities and strengthen the peace, stability and prosperity of our region," Wong said before departing for Fiji.

She described the PIF as making its 18 members "stronger and more resilient" and reaffirmed Australia's support for the regional bloc, saying it helps countries "make their own choices and shape their own futures."

Wong's visit follows the signing last month of the Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance treaties between Australia and Fiji in Suva, which are aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation and implementing the Blue Pacific Ocean of Peace Declaration adopted in September 2025.

The 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting will take place from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4 in Koror, Republic of Palau.