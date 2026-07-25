Iran claims it destroyed 11 US warplanes, helicopters on ground during recent conflict Iran's IRGC spokesman says attacks destroyed fighter jets, support aircraft, drones during 15-day war

Iran claimed Saturday that its armed forces destroyed 11 US warplanes and helicopters on the ground during the recent 15-day conflict with the US.

Speaking to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Brig. Gen. Hossein Mohebbi said the attacks were carried out between July 8 and July 22.

Mohebbi claimed the destroyed equipment included 17 reconnaissance and operational drones, including eight that were “brand-new,” one F-15 fighter jet inside a hardened shelter, one P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, one C-17 military transport aircraft and eight aerial refueling aircraft.

He said the aircraft were destroyed while stationed on the ground at US military bases but did not specify their locations.

