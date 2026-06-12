As part of deal, Iran's nuclear material would be destroyed, its nuclear program dismantled, and ‘none of its money released until they perform’

Iran agrees to ‘performance-based deal’ that requires concessions on Tehran’s part: White House official As part of deal, Iran's nuclear material would be destroyed, its nuclear program dismantled, and ‘none of its money released until they perform’

Iran has agreed to a “performance-based deal” with the US, which would require concessions on Tehran’s part before receiving any sanctions relief, a White House official told Anadolu Friday.

As part of the deal, the official said, Iran's nuclear material would be destroyed and removed, its nuclear program would be dismantled, and “none of their money released until they perform.”

The official also said that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open and Iran would agree to stop funding “terrorist groups.”

“This is what they have agreed to. This is a performance-based deal,” the official added.

In a statement on US social media platform X, Vice President JD Vance said that President Donald Trump “is going to get us a good outcome, one way or the other,” on Iran.

Vance said that the Iranians “are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting.”

“The deal is structured to ensure that the US and its allies concerns are prioritized, and that if the Islamic Republic of Iran meets its obligations, then economic benefits will flow to them and to the entire region,” he said.

“This deal has the potential to remake the region and lead to lasting peace.”