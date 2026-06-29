Some ships continue to cross strategic waterway after strikes on Ever Lovely, M/T Kiku, but shipowner confidence remains uneven

Hormuz traffic drops after fresh vessel attacks fuel security concerns Some ships continue to cross strategic waterway after strikes on Ever Lovely, M/T Kiku, but shipowner confidence remains uneven

Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continued at a reduced pace over the weekend after attacks on two vessels renewed concerns over the safety of one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints.

Tracking data showed that some open transits were still taking place after a Singapore-registered container ship, Ever Lovely, was damaged on June 25 and the Panama-flagged tanker M/T Kiku was hit on June 27.

The continued crossings suggest some operators are still prepared to use the waterway, but the slowdown points to uneven confidence among shipowners, insurers and charterers after the latest escalation.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said Ever Lovely sustained minor damage to its bridge area from an unknown projectile while leaving the strait, adding that the vessel later completed its transit and that all 21 crew members were safe.

The US Central Command said Iranian forces struck M/T Kiku with a one-way attack drone while the tanker was sailing near the Strait of Hormuz with more than 2 million barrels of crude oil. CENTCOM said it carried out additional strikes against Iranian targets in response.

Despite the attacks, several vessels still moved through the waterway over the weekend, including empty very large crude carriers entering the Persian Gulf and loaded tankers leaving it.

A French-registered container ship, CMA CGM Galapagos, also exited the strait and later anchored off Muscat, Oman, according to maritime sources. The vessel had been among ships trapped in the Persian Gulf since the conflict began in late February.

Meanwhile, tracking platform Windward data showed that on 27 June, 24 vessels transited inbound and 16 outbound through the Strait of Hormuz – 40 in total.

Inbound traffic was tanker-heavy (13 of 24) with strong Iranian-flag representation: Touskla, Dan, Hawk and Jairan. Outbound flow was northern-corridor dominant, with roughly 4.1M barrels of crude moving out aboard three laden tankers.

The movement of empty tankers into the Gulf remains important for regional energy producers seeking to restart exports after months of disruption. VLCCs are needed to load crude at Gulf terminals, and any hesitation among shipowners could slow the recovery of oil flows even if diplomatic talks continue.

The Joint Maritime Information Center raised the maritime security threat level in the Strait of Hormuz to “substantial” after the latest attacks, warning vessels about mines and naval activity linked to mine-clearing operations.

Shipowner sentiment remains mixed. Some vessels that had recently abandoned or delayed crossings have not made new attempts, while others have used either the Iranian-designated northern route or the southern lane close to Oman.

The route issue has become a central point of tension under the interim US-Iran framework, with Tehran insisting vessels use routes authorized by Iranian authorities and Washington backing safe commercial passage through the strait.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf with global markets and is critical for oil, liquefied natural gas and refined product shipments.

Traffic through the sea passage collapsed during the US-Iran war as blockades and security risks left many vessels stranded inside or outside the Gulf. Its partial reopening has helped ease pressure on oil markets, but the latest attacks show that normalization remains fragile.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said responsibility for the Strait of Hormuz lies solely with Tehran.

Axios reported that the US and Iran have agreed to halt attacks and agreed to meet in Doha this week to resolve their dispute over the Strait.