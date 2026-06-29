Faisal bin Farhan will visit China from Tuesday to Wednesday at invitation of Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

Saudi foreign minister to visit China amid renewed US-Iran tensions Faisal bin Farhan will visit China from Tuesday to Wednesday at invitation of Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will pay a two-day official visit to China this week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

Prince Faisal will visit Beijing from Tuesday to Wednesday at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

The visit comes amid renewed tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, following the Islamabad Memorandum and subsequent technical talks in Switzerland to end the Iran war.

After recent tit-for-tat attacks, the two sides have agreed to cease hostilities and meet in Qatar on Tuesday to address their dispute over the management of the strategic waterway, according to the Axios news website.