Gulf bloc denounces Iran’s ‘dangerous escalation’ after attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait Situation requires ‘firm international stance’ to halt ‘dangerous Iranian aggressive practices,’ says GCC chief

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi on Wednesday condemned ongoing Iranian attacks against Bahrain and Kuwait, calling them a “dangerous and unprecedented escalation.”

In a statement, Albudaiwi denounced the attacks on “civilian objects, infrastructure, headquarters and diplomatic missions” in the two Gulf states.

He said the attacks constitute a "dangerous and unprecedented escalation" and reflect the “Iranian regime’s insistence on pursuing rejected hostile policies targeting the security, stability and sovereignty of the GCC states."

Albudaiwi added that the continued attacks demonstrate Iran's persistence in pursuing policies aimed at undermining regional security "in blatant defiance of international law, the UN Charter and all international norms."

He stressed that the situation requires "a firm international stance" to halt what he described as “dangerous Iranian aggressive practices.”

The GCC chief underscored that the security of Bahrain and Kuwait is "an integral part of the security of the GCC states."

He said the GCC member states stand united in confronting the Iranian attacks and fully support all measures taken by Bahrain and Kuwait to defend their security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.