Cyberattack disrupts 4 banks, says Iran No unauthorized access to customer information occurred, says Iran's Bank Coordination Council

Iran on Sunday said a "limited cyberattack" caused disruption at four Iranian banks, including the National Bank of Iran, Bank Tejarat, Bank Saderat Iran, and Bank Tosee Saderat.

"Technical teams immediately implemented the necessary preventive and protective measures to protect customer data and the country's banking infrastructure after identifying unusual signs," the country's Bank Coordination Council said in a statement carried by the state-run news agency IRNA.

"Detailed technical investigations indicate that this disruption was caused by a limited cyberattack on the shared communication infrastructure of these four banks, and fortunately, no unauthorized access to customer information occurred and no information was deleted," the council said.

All infrastructure systems are now under the control of technical experts, it noted, adding that recovery and security operations are ongoing.