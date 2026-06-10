Tehran 'continues its systematic hostile approach through its sinful attacks using missiles and drones targeting civilians' in Bahrain, army adds

Bahrain says it destroyed 'a number of Iranian aerial attacks' Tehran 'continues its systematic hostile approach through its sinful attacks using missiles and drones targeting civilians' in Bahrain, army adds

Bahrain said on Wednesday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed "a number of treacherous Iranian aerial attacks" amid early Wednesday's military escalation in the region.

Tehran "continues its systematic hostile approach through its sinful attacks using missiles and drones targeting civilians" in Bahrain, the Bahraini army said in a statement through US social media platform X.

"The General Command affirms that all its weapons and units are at the highest levels of readiness and are fully prepared for defense to protect the Kingdom," the army added.

It also called on the public to exercise caution and to avoid approaching or touching "any suspicious objects resulting from the remnants of the brutal Iranian attack, and to report them immediately."

Deliberately targeting civilians and private property with missiles and drones "constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law," the army further said.

Earlier in the day, the Bahraini Interior Ministry announced the activation of warning sirens across the country after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard claimed it targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

