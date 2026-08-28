Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: Aug. 28, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Friday, including Washington encouraging Israel and Syria to pursue de-escalation after Israeli airstrikes on a Syrian airbase; US President Donald Trump ordering the renaming of Lake Ontario to “Lake America;” and Kuwait and Pakistan signing a defense agreement.

TOP STORIES

US calls on Israel, Syria to ‘seek de-escalation’ after Aug. 18 airstrikes on Abu al-Duhur base

The US urged Israel and Syria to pursue de-escalation following Israeli airstrikes on the Abu al-Duhur airbase in Syria on Aug. 18.

Addressing the UN Security Council, US Deputy Representative Tammy Bruce said Washington would continue engaging with Israel, Syria and other regional stakeholders to promote dialogue and peaceful solutions.

On Aug. 18, Israeli warplanes carried out eight strikes on the runway of the Abu al-Duhur Military Airbase in northwestern Idlib province, causing damage to its infrastructure.

Bruce said the US rescinded its designation of Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism on Aug. 24, describing the decision as a “historic milestone” that recognizes continued progress by Syrian authorities on political, humanitarian and security priorities.

Trump signs order renaming Lake Ontario as Lake America

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to rename Lake Ontario to “Lake America,” amid escalating trade tensions with Canada.¶

“We’re going to be changing the name of Lake Ontario, effective immediately, to Lake America,” Trump said in the Oval Office before signing the order.

It directs Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and his agency to update the Geographic Names Information Service to reflect the new name.

Trump said the move was not intended as a message to Canada, despite deteriorating relations between Washington and Ottawa about trade and tariffs.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected the move, saying Canadians would continue to use the lake’s longstanding name.

Trump also said his administration would impose substantial tariffs on Canadian cars to encourage manufacturers to produce vehicles in the US.

Kuwait, Pakistan sign joint defense agreement

Kuwait and Pakistan signed a joint defense and military cooperation agreement on Thursday during a visit by Kuwait’s defense minister to Islamabad.

Kuwaiti Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed the deal with his Pakistani counterpart, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, according to a statement by the Kuwaiti Defense Ministry.

The agreement calls for enhancing “operational coordination, exchanging expertise, and raising the level of readiness and integration” between the two armed forces.

The Kuwaiti ministry described the deal as an “important milestone” in bilateral defense cooperation, saying it would serve the two countries’ shared interests and contribute to regional security.

NEWS IN BRIEF

· US President Donald Trump said millions of barrels of oil are continuing to pass through the Strait of Hormuz despite tensions with Iran.

· UEFA is preparing to file criminal proceedings against FIFA President Gianni Infantino because of his plan to sell shares in the World Cup, according to legal filings cited in media reports.

· Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed regional issues with Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi in phone calls, said Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

· A woman and a man were killed in a violent incident at a school near Berlin, according to news reports.

· Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed ties and regional issues in a call, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

· A young Lebanese woman was killed in an Israeli airstrike, two days after her wedding, in the southern town of Arabsalim, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.

· The Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports were hit by a cyberattack that exposed data of about 8.7 million customers, according to a statement.

· Convicted Bosnian Serb war criminal Ratko Mladic died at the age of 85 while serving a life sentence in The Hague, Bosnian news portal Klix.ba reported.

· US President Donald Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin “is not going to be attacking a NATO territory.”

· Doha and Tehran are discussing the possible establishment of a “temporary joint navigational corridor” through the Hormuz Strait, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said, amid diplomatic efforts by both countries to de-escalate regional tensions.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

· US stocks rise on strong Nvidia earnings



The New York Stock Exchange closed higher as Nvidia’s strong earnings report boosted investor confidence in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.2%, or 105.56 points, to close at 53,569.44.

The S&P 500 increased 0.72%, or 56.29 points, to finish at 7,730.99, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.57%, or 411.16 points, to end at 26,541.35.

Nvidia shares gained nearly 9% after it reported earnings and revenue that exceeded expectations.

Shares of Salesforce rose 22.6% after the company raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts, while cybersecurity software provider CrowdStrike gained 20.5% after reporting better-than-expected results.

· European markets mostly decline



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.69% to 651.85 points.

The UK’s FTSE 100 fell 0.79% to 10,792.54, France’s CAC 40 lost 1.68% to 8,319.87, Italy’s FTSE MIB 30 declined 1.17% to 52,265.12 and Spain’s IBEX 35 fell 0.93% to 19,881.60.

Germany’s DAX 40 rose 0.31% to 26,367.24 points.

SPORTS

· Enes Unal scores again as Getafe qualify for Conference League



Turkish striker Enes Unal scored in both legs as Getafe advanced to the UEFA Conference League league phase despite losing 2-1 at Partizan.

Getafe progressed 4-3 on aggregate after winning the first leg 3-1 at home.

Unal equalized in the 69th minute, scoring his second goal of the tie after controlling a bouncing ball following a corner.

Partizan restored its lead seven minutes later, but could not find the goal needed to force extra time.

Elsewhere, Ajax advanced with a 9-5 aggregate victory against Sion, while Freiburg completed a 7-2 aggregate win against Motherwell.

Brighton defeated Tromso 4-0 to advance by the same aggregate score, while Atalanta edged Hapoel Tel Aviv 1-0 on aggregate.

The league-phase draw will take place Friday.

· Trabzonspor head coach Fatih Tekke resigns after Europa League defeat



Trabzonspor head coach Fatih Tekke announced his resignation after the Turkish club suffered a 4-0 away defeat to Hungary’s Ferencvaros and were eliminated from the UEFA Europa League playoff round.

Tekke announced his decision in a television interview following the match, taking responsibility for the defeat.

“Today’s loss is unacceptable,” he said, adding that he had decided to resign after 18 months in charge of the club.

Tekke took charge of Trabzonspor in March 2025 and guided the Black Sea club to third place in the Turkish Super Lig last season, as well as the Turkish Cup title.

Trabzonspor will continue their European campaign in the UEFA Conference League league phase.

· Barcelona beat Athletic Club 2-0 as Rodri makes debut



Barcelona defeated Athletic Club 2-0 in their first home match of the 2026-27 Spanish La Liga season Thursday as midfielder Rodri made his debut for the Catalan club.

Raphinha opened the scoring in the 37th minute after rounding Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon and finishing into an empty net.

Fermin Lopez doubled Barcelona’s advantage in the 82nd minute, capitalizing on a defensive error.

Rodri entered the match in the 63rd minute to make his first Barcelona appearance following his move from Manchester City.

The result gave Barcelona their second victory of the season and extended their winning run at home in La Liga to 20 matches.