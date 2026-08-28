Three of those killed in ongoing Israeli strikes hailed from same family in Khan Younis, local sources say

5 Palestinians killed in Gaza amid ongoing Israeli truce violations Three of those killed in ongoing Israeli strikes hailed from same family in Khan Younis, local sources say

Five Palestinians were killed Friday in separate Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, including three members of the same family, amid ongoing Israeli truce violations, local medical sources said.

At least one Palestinian was killed when an Israeli drone struck a tent sheltering displaced people in the Al-Mashahera area east of Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

Meanwhile, a medical source at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis told Anadolu that the bodies of three slain Palestinians had been brought to the facility after an Israeli strike near Al-Matahin junction in Al-Qarara.

Witnesses told Anadolu that two of the victims were brothers, while the third was their cousin, and that all three hailed from the Abdeen family.

According to local sources, they were killed after being struck by an Israeli drone outside their home.

In central Gaza, a Palestinian was moderately injured by fire from an Israeli military vehicle east of Deir al-Balah, according to a medical source at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Israeli military vehicles also fired indiscriminately in areas south of Khan Younis, while Israeli warships fired munitions at the city's coastline, with no injuries reported.

Also on Friday, a Palestinian was killed by an Israeli strike in the Sabra neighborhood southwest of Gaza City, Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal told Anadolu.

The attacks come despite an earlier call by US President Donald Trump for Israel to halt its strikes on the Gaza Strip.

In an Aug. 17 interview with US broadcaster Fox News, Trump said that Israel “shouldn't be carrying out strikes in Gaza.”

He also said Hamas had agreed to “give up its weapons” in line with a US-backed peace plan.

Last October, a US-backed ceasefire agreement ostensibly went into effect in the Gaza Strip.

Since then, however, repeated Israeli truce violations have killed more than 1,300 Palestinians across the enclave and have left more than 4,300 others injured.

Hundreds of bodies of slain Palestinians, meanwhile, have been pulled from under the rubble of destroyed infrastructure.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began its genocidal war on the coastal strip in October 2023.