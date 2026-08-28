Deputy UN envoy says UK supports Syria’s territorial integrity, sovereignty; ready to support government as it continues to strengthen institutions

UK welcomes dissolution of SDF terror group in Syria Deputy UN envoy says UK supports Syria’s territorial integrity, sovereignty; ready to support government as it continues to strengthen institutions

Britain on Thursday welcomed the dissolution of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) terror group and its integration into Syrian state institutions.

In her statement at a UN Security Council meeting on Syria, Kate Foster, UK deputy permanent representative to the UN, said after decades of conflict and turmoil, Syria has an opportunity to move toward a peaceful, stable, and prosperous future.

Welcoming UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' recent visit to Damascus, she noted that it was a milestone in Syria’s political recovery and in the deepening relationship between the government and the UN.

"We also welcome the recent announcement of the dissolution of the Syrian Democratic Forces into central government structures. This is an important step towards a peaceful, stable, and unified Syria," said Foster.

She added that Britain supports Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and is ready to support the government as it continues to strengthen its institutions.

On Tuesday, SDF/YPG ringleader Mazloum Abdi announced the dissolution of the YPG.

The Syrian administration and the YPG reached an agreement on Jan. 29 that provided for a ceasefire and the group's gradual integration into state institutions.

Also welcoming the direct Israel-Syria talks held earlier this week in Jordan, she called it a positive step towards long-term peace and encouraged both sides to continue dialogue to strengthen the security of each country and the wider region.

"Further strikes, such as those in Idlib last week, risk undermining Syria’s hard-won progress at this pivotal moment," she said.

Israeli warplanes carried out eight airstrikes last week, targeting the runway of the Abu al-Duhur airbase in northwestern Syria’s Idlib province, causing property damage to the infrastructure, according to the SANA news agency.