National Guard says boat was carrying 15 people, with 1 survivor and final death toll of 14

Tunisia recovers bodies of all victims from migrant boat sinking off southeastern coast National Guard says boat was carrying 15 people, with 1 survivor and final death toll of 14

Tunisian authorities said on Thursday they recovered the bodies of all victims from an irregular migrant boat that sank off the coast of Zarzis in southeastern Tunisia.

The National Guard said in a statement on Facebook that search teams recovered all missing bodies, with the final body retrieved on Wednesday.

The process of identifying the victims and handing over their bodies to their families had been completed, it said.

The boat was carrying 15 people, including 14 from the city of Ben Guerdane and one from Zarzis, while only one person survived the attempted irregular migration journey, the statement added.

The final toll from the sinking stood at 14 dead and one survivor.

Search and rescue operations involved naval units from the maritime guard, maritime customs, civil protection and the navy, according to the National Guard.

Two helicopters from the National Guard and the army also took part in the search.

On Saturday, Tunisian Human Rights Observatory head Mustapha Abdelkebir told Anadolu that the boat had capsized during an attempt to reach Italy.​​​​​​​

National Guard spokesperson Houssem Eddine Jebabli said Monday that the boat sank 14 nautical miles off the coast of Zarzis after setting sail on Aug. 19.

Tunisia is one of the main departure points for irregular migrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, though the number of departures has declined over the past two years as Tunisian authorities intensified their campaign against irregular migration and tightened maritime border controls.