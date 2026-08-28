Nepal flash floods death toll climbs to 472, more than 1,000 missing Rescue, search operations continue

The death toll from devastating floods in Nepal has risen to 469, according to figures Friday from The Kathmandu Post.

China confirmed three deaths in the southwestern Xizang Autonomous Region, also known as Tibet, bringing the death toll to 472.

A total of 667 people, including foreign nationals, were missing in Nepal late Thursday, according to the Nepal Tourism Board. Beijing said more than 550 people, including 260 foreign nationals, are unaccounted for in Tibet.

The floods and landslides struck northern and central Nepal early Wednesday, sweeping through communities along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers, and carrying people and debris downstream.

It swept away homes, bridges, roads and other infrastructure, while leaving communities and travelers cut off from the rest of the country.

Search and rescue teams are continuing operations, with the Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force deployed for search, rescue and evacuation efforts.

Helicopters have been used to reach isolated areas and evacuate survivors, while ground teams continue searching riverbanks and downstream settlements.

The tourism board said it was continuing to verify the whereabouts of tourists and travelers who were in or passing through Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading when the floods struck.

The floods also severely damaged transport links and other infrastructure, complicating rescue efforts in affected areas.

The extent of the disaster remained unclear as authorities continued to reconcile casualty and missing-person reports from different areas.