Israeli incursions violate Syria's sovereignty and threaten regional peace and security, Saudi Arabia's UN envoy says on behalf of Arab Group

Arab Group at UN Security Council calls on Israel to withdraw from recently occupied Syrian territory Israeli incursions violate Syria's sovereignty and threaten regional peace and security, Saudi Arabia's UN envoy says on behalf of Arab Group

The Arab Group at the UN Security Council called on Israel on Wednesday to immediately withdraw from Syrian territories it has recently occupied, as well as from the occupied Golan Heights, citing violations of Syria's sovereignty and international law.

Saudi Arabia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, spoke at the Security Council on behalf of the Arab Group and strongly condemned Israel's repeated attacks and incursions into Syrian territory.

“The Arab Group condemns in the strongest of terms all Israeli incursions and repeated attacks against the territories of the Syrian Arab Republic,” Al-Wasel said.

He said the actions constituted “a flagrant violation of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity” and are inconsistent with the UN Charter and principles of international law.

According to Al-Wasel, the Israeli actions “are a threat to Syria's security and stability, and they threaten peace and security in the region as a whole.”

The Arab Group also stressed the need for Israel to fully comply with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Israel and Syria.

“We demand an end to Israel's repeated violations, and we call for an immediate and unconditional withdrawal from the Syrian territories into which Israel has recently advanced as well as from the occupied Syrian Golan,” Al-Wasel said.

Israel has occupied most of Syria’s Golan Heights since the June 1967 war and expanded its occupation after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024.

On Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria and occupied the Syrian buffer zone, while Damascus said it remained committed to the agreement.

Despite the new Syrian administration not issuing threats toward Israel, Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes in Syria since Assad’s ouster, killing civilians and targeting military sites, equipment, and ammunition.