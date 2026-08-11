15 killed, 32 injured in deadly road accident in eastern Egypt Pickup truck carrying workers overturns in Ismailia province, causing casualties

At least 15 people were killed and 32 others injured in a deadly road accident in eastern Egypt on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that a pickup truck carrying workers overturned in Ismailia Governorate.

“According to the latest update and an initial toll, the accident left 32 injured and 15 dead,” the ministry said.

The injured were taken to a hospital for medical attention, while authorities were continuing to verify the details and monitor the victims’ conditions.

​​​​​​​Road accidents in Egypt have declined in recent years amid extensive road modernization projects, according to local media reports.