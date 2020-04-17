Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
World, Middle East

UN sends humanitarian aid to Idlib, Syria

56 trucks transferred through Turkey with aid for people in Idlib, nearby rural areas

Hilmi Tunahan Karakaya   | 17.04.2020
UN sends humanitarian aid to Idlib, Syria

HATAY, Turkey

The United Nations on Friday sent 56 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Idlib, a northwestern Syrian province where millions remain in desperate need of assistance.

The aid trucks entered Syria through the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkey's southern Hatay province, which borders Idlib.

The supplies will be distributed to people in Idlib city and nearby rural areas.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million remain displaced, according to UN estimates.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone laid out in a deal between Turkey and Russia in late 2018.

The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire agreements since then but the deals have been frequently violated by the Assad regime and its allies.

The de-escalation zone is currently home to 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces throughout the war-weary country.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
Turkey sends coronavirus aid to Somalia
COVID-19 crisis under control in Germany: Official
Papua New Guinea premier tested for coronavirus
Spain struggles with data as contagions continue
Sharing is caring: Turkish baker distributes free bread

Related news

UN sends humanitarian aid to Idlib, Syria

UN sends humanitarian aid to Idlib, Syria

Turkey neutralizes 4 YPG/PKK terrorists in N. Syria

UN sends humanitarian aid to Idlib, Syria

YPG/PKK terror group wants 2M people killed in NW Syria

YPG/PKK terror group wants 2M people killed in NW Syria
Arab League warns of virus risk in Syria refugee camps

Arab League warns of virus risk in Syria refugee camps
Israeli drone targets Hezbollah operatives in Syria: source

Israeli drone targets Hezbollah operatives in Syria: source