Skip to main content
LATEST NEWS
All
Trump defends US hantavirus response, WHO withdrawal
French president announces $27B in investments for Africa
Silver jumps 7% to near $86 amid stalled US-Iran talks, inflation concerns
Heathrow passenger traffic falls amid Mideast conflict disruptions
China’s first-quarter marriage registrations fall to near pandemic-era low
Trump says Iran ceasefire on ‘massive life support,’ blasts Tehran's response as ‘piece of garbage’
42 container ships still trapped in Gulf amid 2 months of Hormuz closure: MarineTraffic
See All
WORLD
TÜRKİYE
ECONOMY
POLITICS
ENERGY
TECHNOLOGY
US-Israel-Iran war
Hormuz crisis
Russia-Ukraine war
EDITION
Türkçe
English
BHSC
Pусский
Français
العربية
Kurdî
کوردی
Shqip
فارسی
македонски
Bahasa Indonesia
Español
Turkish foreign minister discusses Iran-US talks with Iranian counterpart
LIVE UPDATES
Trump says Iran ceasefire on ‘massive life support,’ blasts Tehran's response as ‘piece of garbage’