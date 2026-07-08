There is growing global momentum to deliver peace through strength, according to EU official

'We are moving forward on Ukraine's EU accession,' European Council chief Costa says as he meets Zelenskyy There is growing global momentum to deliver peace through strength, according to EU official

There is progress on Ukraine's EU accession, European Council President Antonio Costa said on Wednesday as he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.

"We are moving forward on Ukraine's EU accession. The opening of a new negotiating cluster should be coming soon," Costa said on US social media company X.

Costa argued that international support for Ukraine continues to grow. "There is growing global momentum to deliver peace through strength: increasing financial, energy and military support for Ukraine while stepping up pressure on Russia to engage in meaningful peace talks," he said.

Referring to Russia's latest attacks, Costa claimed Moscow had failed to achieve its military objectives. "Russia's escalating attacks on Ukraine's cities and infrastructure are proof it has failed to achieve its objectives on the battlefield," he said. "We stand with Ukraine, every step of the way."

EU leaders agreed to open accession talks with Ukraine December 2023.