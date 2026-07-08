‘Türkiye is a strategically important Ally whose geographic position and military capabilities make it essential to NATO’s collective security,’ Petr Pavel says

Türkiye ‘essential to NATO’s collective security,’ Czech President Pavel says ‘Türkiye is a strategically important Ally whose geographic position and military capabilities make it essential to NATO’s collective security,’ Petr Pavel says

‘A stronger European pillar means a stronger NATO, and we want the United States to remain firmly engaged alongside us,’ Czech president says

Czech President Petr Pavel described Türkiye as “a strategically important ally whose geographic position and military capabilities make it essential to NATO’s collective security,” saying he looks forward to strengthening cooperation on shared security challenges.



In written responses to Anadolu as the second and final day of the 36th NATO Summit began in Ankara on Wednesday, Pavel said Türkiye is an important partner for Czechia, adding that bilateral ties could be further strengthened through deeper cooperation in trade, investment, defense, security and science.



He also underlined the potential to strengthen cooperation between Türkiye and the EU in energy, transportation and migration.



Pavel welcomed growing cooperation between Czech and Turkish companies in air defense and counter-drone technologies.



'A stronger European pillar means a stronger NATO, and we want the United States to remain firmly engaged alongside us'



Asked about burden-sharing within NATO, Pavel said: "Europe must take greater ownership of its own defence and security, because we can no longer assume others will always carry that responsibility for us," he said.



“A stronger European pillar means a stronger NATO, and we want the United States to remain firmly engaged alongside us,” he added.



Emphasizing that Europe must adapt to the reality of the US increasingly shifting its focus to other priorities, he noted that "Europe must be ready to take on not only more responsibility for its own security but full responsibility in the conventional domain."



He said NATO’s success would depend on building the capabilities needed for “credible deterrence,” ensuring no one doubts the alliance’s ability to defend “every inch of Allied territory.”



He also stressed the importance of continuing to support Ukraine until a “just and lasting peace” is reached.



Pavel recalled that the Czech government has pledged to allocate at least 2% of its gross domestic product to defense this year and raise that figure to 3.5% by 2035, stressing that political will and implementation capacity are essential.

