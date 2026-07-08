Defense Minister Guler says new command complex will unify military leadership, enhance joint operations and symbolize Türkiye’s defense capabilities

Türkiye opens Ay Yildiz Joint Headquarters to NATO defense ministers for 1st time Defense Minister Guler says new command complex will unify military leadership, enhance joint operations and symbolize Türkiye’s defense capabilities

Türkiye on Wednesday opened its under-construction Ay Yildiz Joint Headquarters to NATO defense ministers for the first time during a reception hosted by Defense Minister Yasar Guler on the sidelines of the NATO summit.



The reception was held in the Star section of the new headquarters complex, where Guler welcomed the ministers with a military band before a group photograph, the Defense Ministry said.



Addressing the guests, Guler said the Ay Yildiz campus, named after the crescent and star on the Turkish flag, would bring together the General Staff and the military’s force commands under one roof.



The headquarters is expected to become operational in the near future and will be among the world’s largest military command centers, he said.



“By bringing together our General Staff and force commands under one roof, we aim to maximize our joint operational capability while accelerating bureaucratic processes to achieve maximum speed and efficiency,” Guler said.



He said the complex would be protected by advanced air and ground defense measures under Türkiye’s “Steel Dome” strategy and equipped with state-of-the-art security systems.



The headquarters will also feature smart and sustainable building technologies to ensure uninterrupted communications and command and control during crises and wartime, he said.



“This is more than a modern headquarters. It is also a tangible symbol of Türkiye’s strong and determined stance in the field of defense and security,” Guler said.



“I am confident that our new headquarters will serve as a place where efforts to strengthen the defense and security of both our country and our alliance will be carried out,” he added.

