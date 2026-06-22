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Trump says Iran will accept major weapons inspections to ensure 'nuclear honesty'
Turkish president, Iraqi premier discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
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Turkish, Iranian presidents discuss regional, global developments
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Iranian president warns against division after talks with US
LIVE UPDATES
Trump says Iran will accept major weapons inspections to ensure 'nuclear honesty'
Qatar, Pakistan announce 'encouraging progress' in US-Iran talks at Switzerland summit