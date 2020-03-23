Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
Sports, Latest on coronavirus outbreak

IOC member: Tokyo Olympics to be postponed

Dick Pound of Canada says Tokyo 2020 to be delayed over coronavirus pandemic, games 'likely' to be in 2021

Can Erozden   | 23.03.2020
IOC member: Tokyo Olympics to be postponed

ANKARA

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games set for this summer will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, said a member of the International Olympic Committee on Monday. 

"On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided," Dick Pound, 77, from Canada told USA Today.

"The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know," he said.

Pound, the longest-serving member of the committee, added that the games will "likely" be held in 2021 as the IOC will work on details over the next four weeks.

The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo had been set to kick off on July 24.

After meeting this Sunday, the IOC Executive Board spoke in a statement of "discussions within the next four weeks" over plans for the summer, and a letter by IOC President Thomas Bach said canceling the games was not being considered.

The fate of the Tokyo 2020 Games has been called into question, with mass gatherings canceled worldwide due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The virus, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 168 countries and regions around the globe, with over 360,000 confirmed cases and over 15,000 deaths, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
Turkish students evacuated amid coronavirus fears
WHO to address G20 on gear needed to fight COVID-19
Tunisia deploys army to impose nationwide quarantine
Uganda announces eight new cases of COVID-19
Turkey limits shopping, transportation over coronavirus

Related news

Turkish students evacuated amid coronavirus fears

Turkish students evacuated amid coronavirus fears

WHO to address G20 on gear needed to fight COVID-19

Tunisia deploys army to impose nationwide quarantine

Uganda announces eight new cases of COVID-19

Uganda announces eight new cases of COVID-19
19 correspondents for Iranian state TV get COVID-19

19 correspondents for Iranian state TV get COVID-19
Turkey limits shopping, transportation over coronavirus

Turkey limits shopping, transportation over coronavirus