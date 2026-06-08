US 'will not ignore the Murillo-Ortega dictatorship’s responsibility for the horrific death of political prisoner Brooklyn Rivera,' says Secretary of State Rubio

US imposes visa restrictions on over 100 Nicaraguan officials over death of indigenous leader US 'will not ignore the Murillo-Ortega dictatorship’s responsibility for the horrific death of political prisoner Brooklyn Rivera,' says Secretary of State Rubio

The US State Department announced Monday visa restrictions on more than 100 Nicaraguan officials and their family members over the death of indigenous leader Brooklyn Rivera.

"The United States will not ignore the Murillo-Ortega dictatorship’s responsibility for the horrific death of political prisoner Brooklyn Rivera," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

Rubio alleged that Lumberto Campbell Hooker, who is already under US sanctions, played a direct role in denying Rivera access to necessary medical care while in custody and later prevented his family from burying his remains.

"With this new set of restrictions, the US government has now taken steps to impose visa restrictions on over 2,350 Nicaraguan officials and their family members for their complicit role in Rosario Murillo and Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship," the statement said.

Rivera, an indigenous leader and longtime political activist who spent years in Nicaraguan state detention, died at the age of 73.