Antonio Guterres 'underscores that humanitarian assistance is indispensable for the survival and well-being of civilians in Gaza,' says spokesperson

UN chief deeply concerned over Israeli closure of Gaza crossings, suspension of aid entry Antonio Guterres 'underscores that humanitarian assistance is indispensable for the survival and well-being of civilians in Gaza,' says spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday conveyed deep concern over the Israeli decision to close key crossings into the Gaza Strip and suspend the entry of humanitarian and commercial supplies.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq at a news conference reported that “following missile attacks towards Israel since last night, the Israeli authorities closed the Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem crossing today, which has been the only crossing into Gaza that had been operational for cargo over the past two weeks.”

"However, humanitarians were allowed to collect cargo from the Palestinian side of the crossing," he said, adding that Israel also closed the Rafah crossing.

Emphasizing that "people in the Gaza Strip rely on a steady flow of humanitarian and commercial goods from outside," Haq said: “The UN and our humanitarian partners work hard to maintain a sustained and predictable flow of supplies despite restrictions.”

"Such efforts cannot be sustained if crossings remain closed," he added.

Haq further conveyed Guterres' deep concern “by the decision to close the Kerem Shalom and Rafah crossings and suspend the entry of supplies into Gaza.”

"He calls for the immediate resumption of humanitarian movements at scale into and throughout Gaza and urges all parties to facilitate the rapid, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance in accordance with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law," Haq told reporters.

He also said that Guterres “underscores that humanitarian assistance is indispensable for the survival and well-being of civilians in Gaza.”

"Humanitarian needs remain immense, and access must remain predictable, sustained, and unimpeded," he said.

When asked for further information about the Israeli closures, Haq said: “As of right now, none of the crossing points are open.”

"The aid distribution is happening within Gaza, but nothing is coming in from outside," he said.

Noting that the UN does not support the Israeli decision to close crossing points to the Strip, Haq said the UN wants “the previous system of normal humanitarian traffic, normal commercial traffic to be restored, and so we do not accept any of these closures.”

Pointing to continued violence against Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, Haq said Israel would be investigating the killing of a seven-month-old baby after Israeli forces opened fire on the family's vehicle in the Tel Rumeida area of the southern part of the territory.

"Palestinians in the West Bank must be protected, as required by law, and perpetrators of violations must be held accountable," Haq said.

Since the ceasefire entered into force, at least 951 Palestinians have been killed and 2,984 others injured in near-daily Israeli attacks, according to Palestinian figures.

The occupied West Bank has also witnessed escalating Israeli military raids, arrests and settlement expansion since the start of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.