UN agency warns funeral practices fueling Ebola spread in DR Congo

The movement of Ebola victims' bodies across the Democratic Republic of Congo for burial in their home communities is increasing the risk of further spreading the virus, the UN migration agency warned Friday, as the death toll from the current outbreak surpassed 800.

Since the outbreak was declared on May 15, Congo has recorded more than 2,100 confirmed cases, including over 828 deaths, according to the Health Ministry's latest update. The case fatality rate stands at 37.5%.

The virus has spread across five provinces: Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu and Tshopo.

The outbreak has expanded by about 70% over the past two weeks, with more than 40 new cases reported daily on average, International Organization for Migration Regional Director Frantz Celestin said in a video briefing.

Celestin said community resistance continues to hamper safe burial efforts, with burial teams facing opposition and, in some cases, attacks.

"Of particular concern is the fact that 60% of reported deaths have occurred in communities," he said, highlighting persistent challenges in early detection, surveillance and timely access to treatment.

The IOM said the movement of bodies within the country remains common. It said 105 bodies were intercepted during Ebola surveillance operations at border crossings and entry points into different health zones.

Last month, four Red Cross volunteers responding to the outbreak were seriously injured at a cemetery in Bunia, the capital of Ituri province, when violence erupted during the funeral of an Ebola victim. According to local media, a group of youths tried to force open the coffin.

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders said earlier this week that the outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, has become the third-largest and fastest-growing Ebola outbreak on record within just two months.

The World Health Organization said the number of affected health zones rose from 36 to 42 over the past week.