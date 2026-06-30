Daily consumption reaches around 540,000 cubic meters as residents water gardens, shower and drink more due to heat, compared with normal level of 400,000 cubic meters

Water consumption in Vienna rises sharply amid heat wave Daily consumption reaches around 540,000 cubic meters as residents water gardens, shower and drink more due to heat, compared with normal level of 400,000 cubic meters

Last week's heat wave caused water demand in the Austrian capital Vienna to rise sharply, Austrian media reported on Tuesday.

According to the water management of Vienna, consumption reached around 540,000 cubic meters (190.7 million cubic feet) per day as people watered their gardens, showered and drank more due to the heat. Consumption is normally around 400,000 cubic meters (14.1 million cubic feet) per day.

As a result, water consumption in Vienna was one-third higher than usual. The figures had already surpassed those of the previous year, public broadcaster ORF reported.

In July 2025, water consumption stood at 510,000 cubic meters (18 million cubic feet) per day. "That was the maximum consumption calculated over the course of the year," the Vienna water management department said.

However, consumption depends, among other things, on the population, which has risen compared to last year. The duration of dry spells, the number of severe weather events, and the daily high temperature also affect demand, it added.

Another key factor is whether the heat wave occurs during the vacation season. The water management department said fewer people are in the city during the holidays.

Vienna experienced a historic heat wave over the weekend, shattering its all-time city record by hitting 40C (104F) for the first time. Unprecedented "tropical nights," when temperatures did not drop below 25C (77F), have also caused a surge in emergency calls.