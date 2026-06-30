From Thursday, widespread temperatures above 30C become increasingly common

France may face new heat wave on weekend after brief cooling: Weather agency From Thursday, widespread temperatures above 30C become increasingly common

France's national meteorological service Meteo-France warned on Tuesday that there will "probably be another heat wave starting this weekend," as the country experiences a brief lull in temperatures.

According to Meteo-France, temperatures are expected to continue declining through Wednesday and Thursday, marking the official end of the current heat wave that began on June 17.

The hottest conditions remain concentrated in the southeastern quarter, particularly along the Mediterranean coast, Corsica, the Var, and the Alpes-Maritimes, where fire risk remains high.

"Temperatures are expected to rise again at the end of the week," Meteo-France said, pointing to strengthening anticyclonic conditions expected to build from Thursday over southwestern France before spreading across the country.

By the weekend, widespread temperatures above 30C (86F) are expected to become increasingly frequent.

June 24 and 25 were recorded as the hottest days ever measured nationwide, while multiple cities, including Bordeaux, Cognac, and Saintes, exceeded 42–43C.

In Paris, temperatures surpassed 40C on multiple occasions, a threshold only reached a handful of times since records began in 1947.